Days of our Lives spoilers: A fateful fight and a not so happy reunion

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC soap opera tease that not all reunions are happy and one fight has dire consequences for a fan favorite.

Old friends come face to face while a long-time rivalry heats up, and the outcome of both will leave most of Salem reeling. The week’s events will not only keep viewers on the edge of their seats but also yelling at the TV screen.

The Last Blast crew together again

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is back, but not everyone is happy to see him. Xander (Paul Telfer) is threatened by Philip’s return and he is not the only one.

The last time viewers saw Philip was on Days’ digital series, The Last Blast Reunion. It didn’t take long for Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Philip to reignite their frenemy relationship. They have been at odds over Belle (Martha Madison) since high school.

Shawn is not happy to come face to face with Philip, who is as cocky as ever. Belle has reassured Shawn that Philip is out of her system. However, her words do little to squash the rivalry between the two men.

The return of Philip comes hot on the heels of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) popping back up on the canvas. She was in New York, but it is only a matter of time before she returns to Salem too.

There is a lot of history between Belle, Shawn, Philip, and Chloe. Hopefully, the writers make good use of that history and chemistry to give viewers an exciting story with the foursome.

Sami’s actions have dire consequences

Along with Philip returning, Belle is dealing with the family drama between Eric (Greg Vaughan), Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and Sami (Alison Sweeney). At the request of Sami, Belle draws up and delivers a restraining order to Nicole and Eric, prohibiting them from taking custody of Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) son.

The fallout of Sami’s dramatic actions leads John (Drake Hogestyn) to confront his stepdaughter for ripping apart the family. They have one of their infamous blowout fights, with Sami reminding John again that he is not her father.

In the middle of their heated verbal exchange, John suddenly collapses. Days of our Lives spoilers tease John suffers a serious health crisis next week and Sami keeps a secret from her family.

Based on the preview video, her secret likely has to do with the fight with John. It is a safe bet Sami doesn’t reveal she was fighting with John when he collapsed. Sami and her secrets never end well for her, either.

Philip is back and John’s life hangs the balance. Oh, what a week it is going to be in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.