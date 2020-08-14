Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Philip returns, another Sami scheme, and John’s health crisis

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease another return and a whole lot of drama.

The week unfolds with more scheming, plotting, new opportunities, new threats, and a crisis that will throw one family into a tailspin.

A family in crisis

Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) family members are at odds over what is best for her and her baby boy. Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) face off over their granddaughter and great-grandson.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) takes out a restraining order to keep Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) from Allie’s son. Nicole and Eric don’t take Sami’s actions lying down.

Fans can expect another showdown between these three, especially as Eric continues to show his loyalty to his wife, not his twin sister.

Plus, there is a secret that Sami is keeping from her entire family, and it may not be about Allie or her baby. Where Sami is concerned, it could be anything, and she will only reveal the truth bomb at the moment it suits her best.

If hurricane Sami wasn’t bad enough, the Brady and Black families are dealt another blow when John (Drake Hogestyn) suddenly collapses. Marlena is forced to break some grave news to her family and friends regarding John’s health.

Salem rallies to support John and Marlena, especially Steve (Stephen Nichols), who sits vigil by his best friend’s bedside. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) comforts Marlena, but the danger continues to loom for him.

Vincent (Michael Teh) makes a final move to ensure Ben kills Ciara (Victoria Konefal). The anniversary of Paige’s (True O’Brien.) death only heightens Eve’s desire to make sure Ben pays for killing her daughter.

New opportunities and old faces take over Salem

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) returns to town, much to Kate and Victor’s (John Aniston) delight. One person not happy to see his cousin is Xander (Paul Telfer), who is threatened by Philip coming home.

Thankfully, Xander has Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to take his mind off Philip. The reunited couple has a romantic afternoon to cement their commitment. Plus, Xander gets some good news that helps soften the blow of Philip being back.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) is offered an exciting opportunity that forces him and Will (Chandler Massey) to make a life-altering decision. Their choice does not please Gabi (Camila Banus), who makes her thoughts on their life change known.

After months of anticipation, next week is the beginning of Will and Sonny leaving the hit daytime drama.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) keeps using Chad (Billy Flynn) to make Jake (Brandon Barash) jealous. Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) have another spat. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) turns to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) for advice about Rafe (Galen Gering).

It is going to be another exciting week on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.