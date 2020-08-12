What happened to Claire on Days of our Lives? That is the question on fans’ minds after a new actress suddenly appeared in the role of Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle’s (Martha Madison) daughter.

After spending a year in Bayview for trying to kill Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Claire (then Olivia Rose Keegan) returned earlier this summer claiming she was all better. The character is in the middle of trying to redeem herself to everyone, especially Ciara.

Considering it has only been a couple of months since Claire has been back on the canvas, it was a bit jarring for viewers to see a new actress in the role.

There is a good reason for the switch, though.

Olivia Rose Keegan out

It turns out that Olivia never intended to reprise the role on a full-time basis. The NBC daytime drama wanted Claire back in the mix permanently. However, Olivia has become an in-demand actress during her time away from Days.

The blonde beauty announced earlier this year she is joining the cast of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She has signed on for Season 2 of the series to play Lily a freshman at East High.

Due to the advanced production schedule at Days of our Lives, Olivia was able to return for a short stint. The actress was more than happy to get the story started. She loves the character and soap opera but is ready for a new chapter in her life.

The icing on the cake with Olivia’s return was her winning a Daytime Emmy for the role in June.

Isabel Durant in

The new Claire on Days is played by Australian actress Isabel Durant. She is best known for her roles in the Australian shows, Mako Mermaids and Dance Academy. Isabel has also appeared on This Is Us and in the Dan Fogelman film, Life Itself.

It is going to take fans a little while to get used to Isabel as Claire. Fans will notice there is a remarkable resemblance between Olivia and Isabel, which tends to help ease the recast into the role.

Although she is just now popping up onscreen, Isabel debuted as Claire in the preview video for this week. The clip featured Claire arguing with Eve (Kassie DePaiva), and Isabel held her own with the veteran actress.

Isabel Durant has taken over the role of Claire Brady for Olivia Rose Keegan on Days of our Lives. She is expected to keep the character in Salem for a long time.

Then again there has been a lot of cast members leaving the hit soap opera, so who knows what will happen.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.