Days of our Lives: Melissa Reeves returns as Jennifer Horton — Is she back permanently?

Days of our Lives Melissa Reeves will return as Jennifer Horton. The question is — will she be back permanently or just for a brief stint?

It’s been nearly a year since viewers saw Melissa in the role she has played on and off since the 1980s. The actress opted out of coming back to Days when the hit soap opera resumed production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa lives with her husband, Scott Reeves, in Nashville, Tennessee. They became first-time grandparents last year, making her decision to temporarily exit the role of Jennifer easy.

Although Cady McClain stepped in briefly, she left the daytime drama last winter. Jennifer remains off-screen with viewers waiting for the character’s return.

Days of our Lives Melissa Reeves returns as Jennifer Horton

Finally, there is news regarding Melissa returning to Days of our Lives as Jennifer. Superfan Kelli Gustafson was the first to report the news Melissa is coming back via Twitter.

Kelli runs the Instagram account @jnjclassicdays, which is devoted to all things Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer. When Kelli recently met Scott and Melissa, she got the actress to admit a Days return is coming.

Melissa will appear in the annual Christmas episode focused on the hanging of the Horton family ornaments.

Is Melissa back on Days permanently?

The question on fans’ minds is will Melissa be back on the NBC soap opera permanently. At this time, no further details have been revealed. Neither Melissa nor Days have commented on her return as Jennifer.

Sadly, there is a chance Melissa’s next stint will be a brief one. Melissa’s growing family continues to be her main focus. She may decide that commuting between Nashville and Los Angeles is no longer something she wants to do.

It seems odd the daytime drama would bring Melissa back for just one or two episodes around the holidays and then have Jennifer leave again. Maybe the actress and Days are keeping a big surprise secret from fans. That’s not unheard of in the soap opera world.

Days of our Lives is currently dealing with two veteran characters being off-screen as major storylines unfold. Jennifer and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) continue to be away from Salem with less than stellar reasons for their absence.

Unlike Melissa, who has kept quiet on her temporary leave, Kristian has been open about not returning to Days.

There is good and bad news when it comes to Melissa Reeves returning to Days of our Lives. She will be back at Christmas, but it might not be a permanent stint.

Days of our Lives air weekdays on NBC.