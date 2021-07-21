It’s been months since Hope has been in Salem. Pic credit: NBC

What happened to Hope on Days of our Lives has become a popular question as the character remains MIA, while her loved ones deal with life’s up and downs without her.

Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has been a fan favorite since her debut in 1983. Bad boy Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) quickly caught her eye. Thanks to the smoldering chemistry between Peter and Kristian, Bo and Hope became a supercouple back in the 1980s.

It’s been almost a year since Hope was seen in Salem. Despite several mentions of the character onscreen, viewers are getting a little impatient, wondering where Hope on Days is.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

What happened to Hope on Days of our Lives?

The last time fans saw Hope, she was headed out of town searching for Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who was presumed dead. Hope and her son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer), believed Ciara didn’t die in the car explosion orchestrated by Vincent (Michael Teh).

Shawn and Hope were right. Rhodes (Jason Downs) was holding Ciara captive. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) rescued Ciara, who now suffers from memory loss.

Despite her daughter being alive, Hope has yet to return to Salem. She isn’t even going to make it to Ciara’s wedding to Theo (Cameron Johnson), which has fans talking about Hope and where she’s been all this time.

Will Hope return to Days?

What happened to Hope isn’t the only question fans are talking about. Will Hope return to Days has been another hot topic, especially as lame excuses for her absences are made onscreen.

The answer regarding Hope returning to the NBC soap opera is not good. Kristian decided to leave the daytime drama when the show was shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest last October, Kristian stated she would not come back to the Days of our Lives like other actors and actresses have done in the past. She remains focused on moving forward with her career, including shooting films for the Lifetime Network and Hallmark Channel.

Since Kristian has no intentions of returning to the NBC show, the chances of Hope coming back anytime soon are slim. The role would need to be recast, and that’s not something fans are ready to see.

It’s not like Kristian played Hope for a couple of years. Kristian originated the role of adult Hope and played the character for decades.

Viewers don’t like to see belove characters recast. Look how long it took Days of our Lives to decide to recast EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), which fans still have mixed feelings about.

There’s always the chance the writers could kill Hope, making it easier to explain her absence. It would be devastating but probably better accepted than a recast.

Would you rather see Hope recast or remain off-screen?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.