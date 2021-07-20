The Olympics are almost here, and Days’ schedule will be altered for a couple of weeks. Pic credit: NBC

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo kick off this week. Now the question, will Days of our Lives be on during the Olympics is being asked by devoted fans of the soap opera.

NBC is home to the Summer Olympics games. Coverage of the week event will be airing on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and GOLF Channel. All of the networks are part of the NBCUniversal family.

Will Days of our Lives be on during the Olympics?

The Tokyo Games are going to impact regularly scheduled programming, including Days.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a lot is going down in Salem this week. First, Xander (Paul Telfer) exposed his one-night stand with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), blowing up her marriage to Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Then, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) gets his hands on Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) letter that reveals Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) affair. Plus, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) works with Claire (Isabel Durant) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to snatch Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on her wedding day to Theo (Cameron Johnson).

So many OMG moments have viewers wondering what it means, especially with the Olympics starting.

Well, fans, it means Days will not air during the Summer 2021 Olympics. The hit soap opera will air its last episode on Thursday, July 22, and return on Monday, August 9.

Yes, the two-week preemption is one reason the daytime drama is pulling out all the stops for the final few episodes before the hiatus.

What can fans expect after Days hiatus?

There’s no question two weeks without Days of our Lives is a long time. The good news is once the show returns in August, viewers have so much juicy entertainment to look forward to.

Two hot storylines will, of course, be the fallout of Sami and Nicole’s cheating. Their lives have exploded, but new alliances will be formed as these two enemies wage warn on each other again.

Lucas and Xander also have to face the music for their behavior, not that it fazes Xander at all. Sami won’t be thrilled when she learns Lucas took Kristen’s letter from the fire, putting a damper on his hopes for a reunion.

Speaking of people owning their actions, Paulina (Jackée Harry) will work hard to fix her damaged relationship with Abe (James Reynolds), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Chanel (Raven Bowens).

There’s also trouble for Ben with his kidnapping of Ciara. She is going to lose it, but perhaps it will all lead to Ciara remembering their love.

Last but not least, an aged Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), Sami and EJ’s son, pops up in Salem. Johnny will have lots to say about his mom’s cheating ways.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.