Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben takes action, Nicole wants revenge, EJ’s suspicious, and hiatus

EJ knows something is not quite right with his wife. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease lots of action, shocking moments, and a cliffhanger that will have viewers talking over the two-week hiatus.

The Summer 2021 Olympics begin on Friday, July 23, which means a short week for Days. Thursday, July 22, will be the final episode until Monday, August 9, due to NBC airing the Olympic games.

Head writer Ron Carlivati has revealed July sweeps lead up to the dramatic cliffhanger ending ahead of the lengthy break.

Lies, revenge, and cheating scandals galore take over Salem

Hurricane Sami (Alison Sweeney) managed to wreak havoc on Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) anniversary party with a little help from Xander (Paul Telfer). The fallout of Xander and Nicole’s one-night stand is front and center next week.

Eric and Nicole have a heated discussion about their marriage. They hash out all their feelings before deciding if they are staying married or getting a divorce.

After dealing with Eric and her marriage, Nicole puts all her energy into getting revenge on Sami. Nicole knows Sami was behind Xander’s actions and is determined to prove Sami cheated with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Speaking of Lucas, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) urges him to use Nicole’s anger to destroy EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Sami’s marriage. Philip nudges Nicole to help Lucas, who finally listens and informs Sami he’s spilling all about their affair.

Will Lucas really reveal the secret, or will Sami force him to stay quiet?

EJ’s already suspicions of Lucas and Sami’s newfound bond. He’s been watching his wife very closely and knows something’s not quite right. It won’t take much to convince him Sami cheated with Lucas.

Although Xander thinks he came out of the scandal unscathed and with some serious cash, Brady (Eric Martsolf) makes a move letting Xander know he will suffer too. Brady relishes in firing Xander from Basic Black.

The wedding no one wants to happen

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding anniversary looms, but she has no intention of spending the day with him. Instead, Ciara makes plans to marry Theo (Cameron Johnson) on that day.

Since time is of the essence, Claire (Isabel Durant) enlists Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to help convince Ciara to put her wedding to Theo on hold. Allie tries to jog Ciara’s memory of her wedding day to Ben, which leads to a showdown between Ciara and Claire.

Theo shuts down Abe’s (James Reynolds) pleas for the wedding to be postponed too. When it seems like the wedding is going to happen, Ben swoops in and snatches up Ciara.

Plus, Paulina (Jackée Harry) has news for Lani (Sal Stowers) and Abe, while Chanel (Raven Bowens) leans on Eli (Lamon Archey) for support. Belle (Martha Madison) and Chad (Billy Flynn) find themselves in a dangerous situation as the week ends.

It’s a must-see week as Days of our Lives gears up for a two-week hiatus.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.