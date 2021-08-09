Days of our Lives spoilers: First look at Marla Gibbs as Olivia Price

NBC has given fans a glimpse of Marla Gibbs new role on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the NBC soap opera’s return following the two-week Olympic hiatus, including the highly anticipated premiere of Marla Gibbs as Olivia Price.

It’s been a long couple of weeks without Days, especially since the show ended with quite a few cliffhangers. Lucky for fans, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal viewers won’t have to wait too long to get answers.

The first week back is filled with jaw-dropping moments that will remind fans why the daytime drama has been a hit for decades. For example, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) faces off with Sami (Alison Sweeney) over her affair with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Days of our Lives is back

NBC dropped a new promo to tease viewers with some juicy scenes to announce the show is back from hiatus.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) share a steamy night of passion after she finally remembers their great love. It’s the reunion fans have been waiting for nearly a year to happen.

Plus, a confused Allie (Lindsay Arnold) wakes up in bed with Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Chanel (Raven Bowens). This love triangle is getting more complicated by the day, especially after Chanel and Tripp bond over their concern for Allie following her involvement in Ciara’s kidnapping.

First-look at Marla Gibbs as Olivia Price on Days

In true soap opera fashion, Days of our Lives saved the best for last in the new preview video. The footage features Marla Gibbs’ debut as Olivia Price.

News that the legendary actress was joining the daytime drama broke right before the Olympic hiatus. Marla plays Olivia, the mother of Paulina (Jackée Harry) and grandmother of Chanel and Lani (Sal Stowers).

While Chanel is over the moon to see her grandmother, Paulina is not thrilled to find her mother on her doorstep. From the moment Oliva shows up, the exchange between her and Paulina is tense.

Olivia’s arrival also brings a new story involving a secret Paulina is keeping from Chanel. Mama Price wastes no time telling her daughter she will not tell Chanel the truth. Whatever Paulina is hiding, it’s big.

The last thing Paulina needs is her mother butting in as she tries to make amends with Abe (James Reynolds) and Lani. No doubt, Lani will have a lot to tell her grandmother about what Paulina has been up to in Salem.

Marla and Jackée are comedic gold! Days of our Lives was smart to bring these two talented ladies together again on screen.

Days fans need to mark Tuesday, August 17 on their calendars because that’s the day Marla Gibbs premieres as Olivia Price.

Who’s excited to see Marla on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.