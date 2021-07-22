Days of our Lives spoilers: Marla Gibbs joins NBC soap opera — Here’s what we know about her new role

Marla will reunite with her former 227 co-star Jackée Harry on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-Nelson

Days of our Lives spoilers have revealed Marla Gibbs has joined the NBC soap opera in a new role that will showcase her comedic talent.

The legendary actress recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her over five decades-long career in show business. Concerns over Marla’s health rose at the ceremony when she nearly fainted during her acceptance speech.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Marla’s doing just fine. Her agent revealed she was overheated and filled with emotion. After sitting down for a while, Marla felt well enough to have a wonderful time at the party in her honor.

There’s no question Marla has an extensive resume filled with sitcoms, dramas, and movies. However, Days will be her first forte into the soap opera world.

Who will Marla Gibbs play on Days of our Lives?

Soap Opera Digest was the first to break the news that Marla was headed to the NBC daytime drama. The weekly magazine revealed she will play Olivia Price, mother of Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Olivia is the matriarch of the Price family, making her a vital addition to several storylines. Along with dealing with Paulina’s lying and scheming ways, Olivia will have the chance to spend time with her granddaughters Lani (Sal Stowers) and Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Let’s not forget Olivia is a great grandmother too. Fans can look forward to the character meeting Lani and Eli’s (Lamon Archey) twins.

In true Days of our Lives fashion, the show is keeping details regarding the character and what truly brings Oliva to Salem under wraps. The good news is viewers won’t have to wait too much longer to meet Oliva Price. Marla debuts in the role on Tuesday, August 17.

Marla and Jackée reunite on Days

The news Marla has joined Days of our Lives means a reunion with her former 227 costar and friend Jackée. These two ladies together are comedic gold and kudos to Days for bringing that magic to Salem.

227 ran for five years on NBC, from 1985-1990. Marla played Mary Jenkins, a sharp-tongued, inner-city resident gossip and housewife. Jackée played Mary’s younger man-hungry neighbor, Sandra Clark.

When the sitcom started, Mary and Sandra bickered constantly. Their relationship eventually evolved into a close friendship that mirrored Jackée and Marla’s off-screen friendship.

Iconic actress Marla Gibbs has landed the role of Olivia Price on Days of our Lives. It’s exciting news for the NBC show, which has big plans for Oliva and the rest of the Price family.

Now that Mama Price has been cast, perhaps viewers will see Lani’s mom, Tamara (Marilyn McCoo), back in Salem. Tamara has to pop up in town soon, especially since Paulina has her sights set on Abe (James Reynolds), Lani’s father and Tamara’s ex.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.