Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ confronts Sami, Ciara’s shocked as memories of Ben return, and more

After pushing Ben away for months, Ciara has a memory breakthrough of their life together. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal those cliffhangers ahead of the NBC soap opera’s Olympic hiatus will be answered quickly.

It’s been a long two weeks, but Days is finally back! The first week will keep viewers on their toes as secrets explode all over Salem and a long-awaited reunion happens.

EJ exposes Sami’s cheating ways

The time has come for Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to face the music for being cheaters. Thanks to the latest preview video, fans have been given a glimpse of how EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) intends to deal with the news.

EJ informs a tearful Sami that he knows she cheated. Unlike the last time viewers saw EJ when he was enraged, he remains perfectly calm confronting his wife. A little too calm, perhaps. There’s no question EJ has plans to get even with Lucas and Sami.

After having it out with EJ, Sami wastes no time warning Lucas that EJ knows the truth. Lucas shows up at the DiMera mansion, ready to have it out with EJ, who has been waiting for Lucas to arrive.

Ciara is flooded with memories of Ben

The last thing Ciara (Victoria Konefal) expected on her wedding day was to be kidnapped, but that’s exactly what Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) did. Days spoilers reveal the fall out of Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Claire (Isabel Durant), and Ben’s plan to keep Ciara from marrying Theo (Cameron Johnson) plays out all week long.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Lucky for Ben, it appears his plan to help Ciara remember their life together works. Ciara gasps as memories of her life with Ben coming flooding back to her.

Yes, viewers will get plenty of nostalgic Cin moments as Ben’s mission to make Ciara remember is successful. The conclusion of this story will be extremely satisfying for fans.

The preview video also features Xander (Paul Telfer) whispering something into Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) ear. Eli (Lamon Archey) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) are also in the footage, and they have angry looks on their face in separate clips.

Plus, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) shares an awkward kiss with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gabi (Camila Banus) appear in the video, too, with looks that could kill on their faces.

Days of our Lives spoilers already revealed Gabi plots to take Philip’s job at Titan, which explains her evil look.

What’s up with Chad, though?

That’s a new story involving Chad kicking off as the NBC daytime drama returns. Perhaps Chad’s story will lead fans to the new Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.