Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lucas and Sami affair fallout, Ciara remembers, and Gabi’s new scheme

Days of our Lives is back in action, and so is Gabi. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show reveal the drama picks up right where it left off before the Olympics.

It’s been a long two weeks without the hit soap opera. However, the wait is almost over. Viewers can expect all of the Days’ cliffhangers to be addressed, and a new story kicks off featuring one character doing what she does best, being deceitful.

Lucas and Sami face the consequences of their affair

When fans last saw EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), he had just learned Sami (Alison Sweeney) cheated with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). EJ confronts Sami over her betrayal. In true fashion, Sami goes on the defense and denies everything.

Little does Sami know, EJ has Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) letter thanks to Lucas, who better brace himself. Not only does Lucas face-off with EJ, but Sami lays into him for taking Kristen’s letter from the fireplace.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) also finds herself on the receiving end of Sami’s wrath. These two have a showdown fueled by good old-fashioned hate.

All the drama with Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sami gets to Nicole. Rafe (Galen Gering) comforts Nicole amid her meltdown while Ava (Tamara Braun) watches them. Ava is not pleased that her man has her friend in his arms.

Gabi wants Philip’s job

After all Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) has done for Gabi (Camila Banus), she plans to repay him by stealing his job. Gabi tricks Philip into thinking he knows what she is doing to throw him off track.

The one person who does know Gabi’s full plan is Jake (Brandon Barash). He warns Gabi to be smart and not underestimate Philip.

Lucky for Gabi, Philip’s focused on keeping Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) away from Brady (Eric Martsolf). Philip has words with Chloe for continuing to chase after Brady, even though she committed to him.

Ciara has a breakthrough

The last time viewers saw Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on Days of our Lives, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) had kidnapped her to stop her from marrying Theo (Cameron Johnson). Ben takes Ciara to their special place in hopes of jogging her memory.

It works too. Ciara has a breakthrough as she is forced to take care of an injured Ben. Yes, the reunion Cin fans have been waiting over a year to see is finally here.

Meanwhile, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire (Isabel Durant) get pressure from Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Eli (Lamon Archey) to come clean about Ben’s plan. The two ladies also have to face the consequences of their actions.

Elsewhere in Salem, Paulina (Jackée Harry) tries to help Theo but makes Lani (Sal Stowers) even angrier at her. Lani explains to Abe (James Reynolds) why she is so furious at Paulina, while Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) bond over their concern for Allie.

Finally, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) finds herself in more hot water thanks to the dead Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry), and Steve (Stephen Nichols) delivers bad news to Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.