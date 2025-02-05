Brennan on General Hospital: Chris McKenna speaks out about taking over

The Jack Brennan switch happened on General Hospital, and viewers got a taste of what’s to come with Chris McKenna in the role.

Charles Mesure opted to exit the role, and McKenna stepped in where he left off.

Soap viewers likely recognize the new Brennan. In the early 90s, he spent a few years as Joey Buchanan on One Life to Live and did short stints on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Soap life isn’t new to him, making the switch easier for everyone involved.

The writers are working toward a Brennan and Carly (Laura Wright) pairing, which has some viewers interested in how things will work out. She’s been forever linked to Sonny (Maurice Benard), but that ship sailed years ago.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Before McKenna’s debut as Brennan, he spoke out about stepping into the role and being back in the soap world.

Chris McKenna knew Laura Wright ahead of General Hospital pairing

While speaking with TV Insider, Chris McKenna revealed that he had met Laura Wright over 30 years ago when at a charity event.

The soap community is very tight-knit, and many of the actors are friendly with one another.

McKenna told the publication that he received a call from Frank Valentini (who worked with him at One Life to Live) to do a chemistry test with Laura on a Sunday night. By Tuesday, he was there to do it.

He said, “On Tuesday, I went in, and Laura saw me in the hallway and ran over. We hugged and said hello and we caught up really quick and she wished me luck. The last time I saw her, I think she was the pitcher and I was the catcher at a Make-A-Wish softball game in 1994. So, it was trippy.”

Obviously, he passed the chemistry test, and here we are with the new Brennan on General Hospital.

Chris McKenna talks about working with Frank Valentini

Listen, many viewers are aware that Frank Valentini still has plenty of love for the actors from One Life to Live. Several of them have taken up residency in Port Charles, including Josh Kelly (Cody), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn Quartermaine), Michael Easton (ex-Finn), Roger Howarth (ex-Franco), and even more have made appearances.

Chris McKenna said, “I’ve run into Frank over the years a couple of times, but he still thinks of me as 14 years old. So, I thought I was finally going to get in front of him and remind him that I’m an adult now. As soon as I finished the read with Laura, which seemed to go pretty darn well, Frank said, ‘You were not this good when you were 12.’ And I said, ‘No s**t!’ ”

In the coming weeks, there will be more Brennan and Carly scenes. We are just entering February sweeps, and the stakes are high.

What do you think of the new Brennan on General Hospital? Let us know in the comments.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.