Is Sonny leaving General Hospital in 2025?

The General Hospital preview for 2025 has viewers wondering what happens to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Last week, GH fans saw the mob boss clenching his chest, seemingly in response to pain. Was that a hint that the patriarch of the Corinthos family could be headed for a heart attack?

Something big is being teased, but we can only guess it will dramatically change the landscape without knowing what will happen in Port Charles in 2025.

The General Hospital writers spoke with TV Insider about what to expect as the new year rolls in, and Sonny will have an existential crisis.

Could this be the way the mob boss leaves?

Here’s what we know about Sonny and his 2025 predictions.

Sonny will be up against formidable opponents

While speaking with TV Insider, Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten teased what was ahead for Sonny on General Hospital.

They shared, “Sonny [Maurice Benard] is hit with an existential crisis that has him re-examining his personal and professional lives. He’ll be forced to make a big decision about his future; and anything that impacts the reigning mob boss of Port Charles will impact everyone on the canvas.”

We know that Selina (Lydia Look) will be back on the canvas, and with Sidwell (Carlo Rota) slinking around Port Charles, Sonny could have to fight to keep his territory.

Having a medical emergency will make Sonny and his business vulnerable. However, we’ve noticed the show is setting up Kristina (Kate Mansi) to follow in her father’s footsteps.

She could be as cutthroat as Sonny, and with the pain of losing Adela fueling her moves, things could work out.

We also know that Jason (Steve Burton) will be torn between his loyalty to Michael (Chad Duell) and his devotion to Sonny. Spoilers teased that he would let his boss down, which meant something more pressing had his attention.

Port Charles in 2025

There is plenty to look forward to for General Hospital in 2025.

A new romance breeds between Ava (Maura West) and Ric (Rick Hearst). Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) also work together to find out what’s happening at the hospital.

Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) motive will be revealed in the coming weeks, though we don’t understand what Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dex (Evan Hofer) have in common regarding him, so we are interested to learn more.

Be sure to tune in during the coming weeks as February sweeps are being set up.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.