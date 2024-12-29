Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Remy stalks Electra, Brooke pleads with Ridge, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap will be filled with drama.

It feels like months have passed since this Forrester Creations takeover was in play, and the storyline isn’t advancing.

Bill’s (Don Diamont) visits to Luna (Lisa Yamada) in jail have been used as filler, but they may end as 2025 begins.

Electra (Laneya Grace) received a rude awakening after seeing photos of her plastered all over Remy’s (Christian Weissmann) bathroom at Il Giardino.

The Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) love triangle is back in play, but which lady will come out on top?

Here’s what’s happening next on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke pleads her case

Taking the CEO job at Forrester wasn’t easy for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She knew it would cause friction with Ridge, but she had no idea he wouldn’t believe her reasoning.

She took the job to help get the company back into Ridge and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hands. Brooke is disappointed with what Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) did, and she knows the Forresters belong in charge.

Brooke wants Ridge to know she made the move for him.

Another scene shows Taylor (Rebecca Budig) talking to Steffy about Brooke doing whatever it takes to win Ridge back. The minute he learned Brooke stepped into the CEO position, he ran straight to Taylor and slept with her.

Electra is being hunted

When Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful ended, Electra was cornered by Remy in his apartment as she tried to escape.

She broke free but is being hunted in a parking garage. As she hides in a fetal position, Remy urges her to come out.

Electra thought this guy was her friend. She had no idea that he was the one who blew her life up in Dallas and caused her to be fired from Forrester.

Will (Crew Morrow) was finally told why Electra was fired and immediately knew the images were deepfakes. Could he be the one to save her from Remy’s reign of terror?

Bill walks out on Luna

When Bill finds Luna is hurt, he wants to learn more about what happened to her.

She continued to downplay her crimes and insisted she did not belong there and wouldn’t survive.

Something she said must have triggered him as he got up and walked out, leaving her to scream she wouldn’t survive in there.

Be sure to tune in to the shortened week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.