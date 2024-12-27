Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Electra in danger, Brooke pleads, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the people of Los Angeles will experience more of the same.

Things at Forrester Creations are still in shambles, with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) at the helm.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is working behind the scenes to try to get Hope and Carter to restore order in the company and give the reins back to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

However, Ridge has already run straight into Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) arms, causing chaos in his love life.

Electra (Laneya Grace) was shocked by what she saw in Remy’s (Christian Weissmann) bathroom, and Friday’s cliffhanger left her being cornered by him.

Electra in danger

Electra is now in the know about Remy and his plot to keep her all to himself.

He was behind her images being plastered all over Dallas despite pretending to be her friend. Remy also emailed those photos to Katie (Heather Tom) to get Electra fired from Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Electra is in danger next week as Remy stalks her in a parking garage. She may have escaped from his apartment, but he is determined to keep her quiet.

Will he kidnap her, leading to more drama?

Brooke tries to talk to Ridge

Instead of Brooke looping Ridge in on her decision to take the CEO position at Forrester before making the announcement, she worked on the fly.

She took the spot so that she could continue to monitor the company and report back to him. Brooke disagrees with what Hope and Carter did and does her best to restore order.

Ridge has yet to let her speak and reveal the true motive behind her new job. Brooke confided in Zende (Delon de Metz) so he could easily back her up with his uncle. After all, Ridge, Steffy, and Eric (John McCook) insisted he stay at Forrester to report back to them.

Bold and the Beautiful short week

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fall mid-week next week, and The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted on both days.

With just three new episodes, there is plenty of drama packed into every episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.