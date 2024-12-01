Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter filed the papers and the Forresters look for help

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the tensions reach a boiling point at Forrester Creations.

Last week was short, with only three new episodes due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Now that we are back on track, the CBS soap picks up right where it left off.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) did what they felt they needed to do, and with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in the know, everything is about to come to a head.

Everything will pick up with Ridge and Carter in the Forrester office as the former reveals he knows exactly what his best friend did with the paperwork.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope go back and forth when she confesses she told Ridge what her daughter and Carter were up to.

Hope reveals Carter filed the papers

Once Ridge signed his name and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hers, Carter’s plan came to fruition.

As Brooke and Hope battle it out, she reveals Carter is in a meeting with Ridge, Steffy, and Eric (John McCook).

She also reveals that Carter filed the paperwork. That means that he has full control of Forrester Creations.

A flip of the scene in The Bold and the Beautiful preview shows the same trio speaking with Justin (Aaron D. Spears), wondering if there is anything he can do about what Carter did.

Surprises in Los Angeles

Remy (Christian Weissmann) lives and works at Il Giardino, which is part of his plan to keep a watchful eye on Electra (Laneya Grace). We suspect he is the one who released the fake nudes of her, but she has no idea.

When he first saw her with Will (Crew Morrow), he didn’t seem pleased. We suspect he amps up plans for the young Forrester girl when it happens again.

And speaking of Will, his father, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), has seemingly lost his mind. We’ve watched him burn Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) letters from behind bars.

Something switched in his mind, and Bill visits Luna this week. She hoped he would come, but when Poppy (Romy Park) visited her weeks ago, Luna didn’t appear to have remorse.

She hopes Bill will come around, and she is elated when he walks through the door.

Has Bill lost his mind? What will he have to say to Luna?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.