Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Electra fired, Brooke’s moment, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Forrester Creations is where everything happens.

Things are anything but merry for the Forrester family as they deal with the fallout of Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) betrayal.

As the head of Forrester now, Carter will make all decisions. Reinstating Hope (Annika Noelle) and her line is first on the list.

Meanwhile, Remy (Christian Weissmann) is hurt and angry. He makes a move that could affect his friendship with Electra (Laneya Grace) in more ways than one.

Christmas is the last thing on anyone’s mind with the holiday season approaching.

Here’s what to expect from upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episodes.

Brooke steps into the CEO position

After everything between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) last week, the blonde beauty is stepping into her old role at Forrester Creations.

Brooke announces that she is stepping into her old role as CEO, and the Forresters can’t believe what they are seeing.

Eric (John McCook), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Taylor (Rebecca Budig), and Ridge watch as the announcement goes public. They are in disbelief, but Taylor had Brooke pegged all along.

There will be a moment between Taylor and Ridge—one that will likely reignite the Tridge situationship we’ve seen repeatedly.

Carter and Hope were likely happy to have Brooke on board, and it seems Katie (Heather Tom) will stick around, too.

Electra in trouble

Despite Carter and Hope assuring Electra she could keep her job and continue working with Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) on the jewelry line, that no longer is the case.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview reveals Electra is fired.

A scene captures Brooke and Katie in an office with Electra and Ivy. Electra looks shocked as she utters, “I’m fired?”

It likely has everything to do with what Remy was up to last week when he was using a program to remove her clothes. It’s the same situation she was running from back home; now, she is dealing with it again.

Meanwhile, Will (Crew Morrow) deals with Remy at Il Giardino. He got a bad vibe when he popped up at Forrester with a pizza unannounced, and Will wants to lay down some ground rules.

When Remy questions whether Will thinks he will mess things up for Electra, the Spencer heir sternly responds that he better not or he will be answering to him. Little does Will know, Remy may have already cost Electra everything she wanted at Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.