Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke’s big move, Will warns Remy, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that more of the same is coming with no end in sight.

Everything has focused on Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) rise to power at Forrester Creations for several weeks.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been pushing him to make a move after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fired her.

As the Christmas season approaches, it will be more of the same at Forrester, with some Remy (Christian Weissmann) and Electra (Laneya Grace) thrown in.

More things are coming up with Poppy (Romy Park) and Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke joins forces with Carter and Hope

If you can’t beat them, join them.

Brooke will return to her position at Forrester Creations, much to the dismay of the actual Forresters.

The fight between her and Ridge woke something up in her, and she makes a big announcement next week that will rock the boat.

As her news goes public, Ridge, Steffy, and Eric (John McCook) watch in disbelief.

Is this the end of Brooke and Ridge? Will this push Ridge and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) back together?

Will stakes his claim on Electra

Will (Crew Morrow) has Remy pegged, but Electra still doesn’t see the red flags he’s waving in front of her.

After he showed up to Forrester unannounced with a pizza, Will was not having it.

Next week, Will will track down Remy at Il Giardino and warn him about Electra. He wants to ensure things at Forrester go well for his new lady love, and he knows that Remy won’t back down.

There will be more blowback from Remy’s outage, including more images of Electra that aren’t her. He is the one behind all of her problems back home, and now he is the one who will put her job on the line.

More Bold and Beautiful spoilers

As the battle for Forrester continues, Carter and Hope are getting busy in his office.

There will be plenty of changes ahead for the company, but don’t expect the Forresters to take things sitting down. Ridge and Steffy want their company back and will do whatever it takes to make it happen.

We can’t help but wonder when Donna (Jennifer Gareis) will show up and how this takeover will affect things between her and Eric.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.