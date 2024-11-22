Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge confronts Carter, preemptions, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that changes are coming.

November sweeps have been somewhat lackluster for the CBS hit, but things heat up with the final days playing out next week.

Much of the month has been focused on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) versus Hope (Annika Noelle) as the two relive the glory days of their mothers’ feud.

A battle between conscience and pleasing someone he loves has been brewing inside Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) head. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) went to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and revealed the plan, but will it be too late?

Remy (Christian Weissmann) made his presence known in Los Angeles, but Electra (Laneya Grace) didn’t appear spooked.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge confronts Carter

After Brooke told Ridge everything, he didn’t seem to grasp the reality that Carter would do that to him.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a confrontation between Ridge and Carter at Forrester.

When confronted, what will Carter say to Ridge? How will this change their working relationship? Did the paperwork get filed, making the LLC a legally binding document?

Brooke was honest with Ridge about what she knew, including Hope’s involvement.

What will Steffy’s reaction be to the scheme Carter and Hope had laid out to take over the fashion house and run it on their terms?

Thanksgiving preemptions

It’s a short week for The Bold and the Beautiful viewers.

With just three new episodes airing next week, plenty of drama will be packed into the beginning of the week before the show goes on hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday through Wednesday will be all-new episodes, but Thursday and Friday will be preempted for football. Thanksgiving will feature the NFL game, while Friday will be filled with college football.

More Bold and Beautiful spoilers

As Electra and Remy end their brief encounter, she offers to hang out with him.

We are unclear about their dynamic and whether she knows about his dark side, as she appeared comfortable around him.

However, we suspect there is much more to the story, which will continue through the holidays and possibly into February sweeps.

Be sure to tune in next week so that not a moment of the drama between Ridge and Carter when he is confronted with the information Brooke gave up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.