Bold and the Beautiful Remy: Who is Electra’s stalker?

The Bold and the Beautiful threw a curveball to viewers last week when the preview video showed a blip from Electra’s (Laneya Grace) past.

When she and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) popped up at Forrester Creations, it was assumed it was to put in a love interest for Will (Crew Morrow) and to give Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) something to squirm about.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Electra will bring an entire storyline with her, including a stalker.

Earlier this week, Electra expressed her unease about being one of the faces of the jewelry line, revealing that she preferred to let Ivy get her exposure and remain in the background.

While the relationship between Electra and Remy Pryce has yet to be detailed, it seems he will cause plenty of trouble when he arrives in Los Angeles.

Here’s what we know about Remy and why he is fixated on Electra Forrester.

Who plays Remy Pryce on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Christian Weissmann was cast as Remy Pryce on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Viewers may recognize Christian from the Disney series Girl Meets World or the Peacock revival of Saved by the Bell. He’s had other bit roles in shows like Dear White People and American Housewife, but this is his first step into the world of soaps.

Not only is Christian an actor but also an author. His depth and range should be interesting as he takes on the newly created role of Remy on The Bold and the Beautiful.

What is Electra hiding?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Electra, having a heart-to-heart with Ivy. The two discuss things with Will, as her aunt has noticed the chemistry between the two while working at Forrester.

Things progress between Will and Electra, and she feels good about it. She told Ivy that things are better in Los Angeles than back home.

Interestingly, back home is where Remy is presumably from. We suspect he may be an ex-boyfriend who has become an obsessed stalker.

The end of Friday’s episode showed Remy in a hood, staring at multiple pictures of Electra on a wall.

He is headed to Los Angeles, presumably because he sees her as part of the jewelry launch promotion. What kind of trouble will he bring when he seeks out Electra? We suspect it will bring chaos and potential danger.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.