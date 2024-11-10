Bold and Beautiful spoilers: Electra and Will connect, Carter hatches a plan, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that tempers flare as things at Forrester Creations deteriorate.

It’s another Logan versus Forrester feud, and this time, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn’t backing down.

She makes it very clear that Hope (Annika Noelle) and her line are done, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) backs his daughter.

They relish in an “end of an era” where Hope For the Future was once one of their biggest moneymakers.

With Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) being the new face of Forrester with the bedroom line, tensions make things awkward at the fashion house.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Electra’s past could lead to an intriguing storyline

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) seemingly popped in from nowhere.

However, there is a backstory we have yet to get from Electra that has everything to do with what she left behind.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Electra talks to Ivy about her crush on Will (Crew Morrow). Their undeniable chemistry has been there since they met.

He made it clear she was the one he was interested in, and when they share a kiss this upcoming week, Electra is happy for her future because her past wasn’t great.

Viewers were treated to a hint that Electra may have an ex who has become a stalker. We see a young man in a room with her picture all over the wall as he glares ahead.

Is this an ex-boyfriend or someone who has built their life around stalking the young Forrester?

Carter and Hope team up

After a less-than-stellar meeting with Ridge, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is fired up.

He feels unappreciated, leading his anger to get the best of him.

The preview video sees Carter and Hope holding paperwork in her cabin. It seems they have their contracts, but there isn’t much said about things other than they have what they “need.”

This could have been avoided had Hope been honest about her office romance with Carter, proving she wasn’t waiting for Finn (Tanner Novlan) to walk in. However, choosing the road they are on seems to give the newly-formed couple something in common since their “love” came as a shock.

It will be an uphill battle, and they will ruffle plenty of feathers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on ABC.