Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter and Hope prepare to fight and Electra’s past resurfaces

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that November sweeps keep adding fuel to the Forrester versus Logan feud.

Things have seemingly gone off the deep end, with several characters becoming unrecognizable.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) relationship seemingly came from nowhere, and they are already using the word “love.”

There is a reckoning happening at Forrester Creations, and it seems there will be two obvious sides in the battle.

A little love connection is brewing and will give new life to the younger adult scene, too.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

End of an era

Things at Forrester Creations are at an all-time high after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Carter’s confrontation.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge are on the same page, revealing it is the end of an era at the fashion house.

However, Carter is motivated by this anger. When he devises a plan that could involve a lawsuit, he will have Hope in his corner.

Steffy is hellbent on Hope For the Future being dead, but she has no idea that Carter and Hope are working against her in a big way.

Will the motive behind Carter’s resistance toward what Ridge and Steffy want be revealed?

Electra’s troubled past

Things between Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) are beginning to heart up.

Their chemistry was apparent from the moment they bumped into each other. And this week, Will proved that Electra was number one in his eyes.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things go a step further between them. When they share a kiss, sparks fly.

Electra confides in Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) about her feelings for Will, but also mentions something about it being better than what she had.

There is something in her past that continues to haunt her, and it’s something to do with a relationship. Stalker behavior was hinted, which brings an element of danger to the storyline.

This will bring a breath of fresh air to what feels like stagnant storylines that have been on repeat over the last several years. A few new faces to the young adult scene could give new life to Forrester Creations and a much-need break from the Forrester versus Logan feud.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.