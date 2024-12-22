Bold and the Beautiful: When will this Forrester Creations storyline end?

Things on The Bold and the Beautiful have been all over the place since the writers decided to pair Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) together.

The takeover of Forrester Creations has dominated the daily episodes, focusing on how Carter and Hope want to do things.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) said some harsh things about Hope to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), which caused a rift in their relationship.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope had words, with their years-long feud coming to a head.

With Brooke’s recent move as CEO and her hope to restore order at Forrester and give the reigns back to Ridge and Steffy, it seems the writers plan to continue this storyline.

When will it be time to move on from the Forrester storyline and feature something else?

There are missing pieces on The Bold and the Beautiful

First, what happened to RJ (Joshua Hoffman)? He was at Forrester working and suddenly disappeared after Luna (Lisa Yamada) was arrested.

He is both a Forrester and a Logan, which affects him on both sides. With Christmas coming, he is still missing, and it feels like the writers just forgot they brought him back, and he went into the black hole of The Bold and the Beautiful characters.

Where is Liam (Scott Clifton)? He has inserted himself into everything between Hope and Steffy, yet there has been no sign of him. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is back, too.

Earlier this week, Scott teased he was back filming, but it’s been weeks since Liam and his meddling have been present. Will he pop up out of nowhere, and everyone will act like he’s been there the entire time?

The writers’ mapping of this storyline has been messy at best. They could have done so much more and dropped the ball big time.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) are back on screen for Christmas but likely won’t stay much longer.

Carter and Hope should be back-burnered on The Bold and the Beautiful

Listen, Carter and Hope are not interesting on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) were a better couple with a better storyline, which ruffled feathers to keep the drama going.

Carter and Quinn (Rena Sofer) caused quite a stir with their relationship. He was having an affair with Eric’s (John McCook) wife and put his job in jeopardy because he was falling for her. It was soapy goodness.

This pairing came out of the blue and morphed into this Forrester takeover because Hope was scorned. There wasn’t much build-up, and it was a sloppy attempt to get viewers interested.

We are ready for this storyline to end and return to something more soapy. A change in the writing staff wouldn’t be a bad idea either.

What do you think of what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful? Tell us in the comment section below.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.