Ashley Jones hit big Bold and the Beautiful milestone as Bridget Forrester

As The Bold and the Beautiful gears up for a messy Christmas holiday, there is another reason to celebrate.

Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) is returning to town to celebrate the holidays with her family.

It also marks Ashley’s 20th anniversary as Bridget on The Bold and the Beautiful.

She debuted in the role in December 2004, when she came home for the holidays, and her return this year is a full circle moment.

Ashley has been a staple in soaps over the last two decades, but the CBS soap will always be her home.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Bridget is walking into a difficult situation with what’s happening at Forrester Creations.

Ashley Jones celebrates 20 years as Bridget Forrester

On Instagram, Ashley Jones dropped the news that Bridget was returning to The Bold and the Beautiful for the holidays while highlighting her anniversary.

She wrote a lengthy caption, which read, in part, “20 years ago, Bridget Forrester came home for Christmas (first photo), and she comes home again next week (last photo).”

There have been crazy storylines, especially between Bridget and her mom, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Ashley highlighted that in her caption and shared several photos from the years spent on the CBS soap.

Over the years, Ashley has appeared on The Young and the Restless as Megan Dennison, where she started in the daytime world. She also appeared on ABC’s General Hospital as Parker Forsyth, the teacher love interest of Kristina (then Lexi Ainsworth).

Bridget walks into a complicated family dynamic

When Bridget returns home, there is plenty to be sorted out.

She is a Forrester and a Logan, the daughter of Brooke and Eric (John McCook).

With Forrester Creations in disarray, seeing where she falls in the power struggle will be interesting.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Bridget’s homecoming for the holidays. There will likely be some conflict when she learns what’s transpired between Hope (Annika Noelle) and the Forresters, including her dad being ousted from control of the company he built and has run for decades.

It will be a quick visit and pop back into town, as Bridget is busy living her life as a renowned surgeon. Not too long ago, she did a longer stint, stepping in to help save Eric’s life when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) nearly opted to pull the plug.

Be sure to tune in next week to see Bridget’s return and help Ashley Jones celebrate 20 years in the role.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.