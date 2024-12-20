Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Christmas surprises, Electra’s horror, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that more animosity is on the way.

Things have been a mess at Forrester for weeks, and with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) stepping into the CEO role, feelings are all over the place.

Despite having good intentions, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) sees this as a betrayal he cannot excuse, which leads him right back into Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) waiting arms.

Meanwhile, Electra (Laneya Grace) is dealing with more leaked photos of herself without knowing how it happened again.

With everything going on, the holiday cheer will be less than in years past.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Christmas for the Forresters and Logans

Despite the animosity building, viewers will see the return of two important characters.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is back, and we must wonder what she thinks about everything happening with Forrester Creations. She has been missing for weeks as it all went down, despite being with Eric (John McCook).

Another familiar face returning is Bridget (Ashely Jones). She is back to celebrate Christmas with the family. It’s a special time for Ashley, as December marks her 20th anniversary as Brooke and Eric’s daughter on the CBS soap. Her opinion on what’s happening is also important, as she is a Forrester despite not being involved in the family business.

Electra is horrified

As naive as she is, Electra has no idea how obsessed Remy (Christian Weissmann) is with her.

She viewed him as a good friend who helped her through a rough time, not realizing that he was the one who caused her to experience all of the harsh criticisms and words the first time around.

When Electra cries to Remy about being fired, he promises to be there for her. However, as she goes into another room, she is horrified by the photos he has of her plastered all over the walls.

This leads us to wonder what his next move will be.

Luna’s games continue

Bill (Don Diamont) is obviously sucked into whatever is happening with Luna (Lisa Yamada).

He revisits her next week (presumably for Christmas) and questions what happened to her. Luna’s face has bruises, which prompts his worry.

We suspect that she did it to herself to garner sympathy from Bill, and he plays right into her hand. She is a master manipulator, and even Dollar Bill isn’t immune.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.