Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Christmas for the Forresters, Luna is bruised up, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Christmas isn’t a happy occasion for everyone.

Two familiar faces are back on-screen after being away, and viewers will be happy to see them.

Things are still tense with the Forrester Creations takeover and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) social media announcement.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) may be lonely behind bars, but with another visit on the roster for her, things appear to be going in her favor.

As Electra (Laneya Grace) reels from being fired, she learns the shocking truth about her “friend” Remy (Christian Weissmann).

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Forrester Christmas

Despite everything in the business world, the Forresters still celebrate at Eric’s (John McCook) home.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) stand in front of the fireplace. A flip of the scene shows Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Pam (Alley Mills) on the couch opening up Christmas pajamas.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) returns to spend the holidays with family. She is shown embracing Brooke as the matriarch muses about the “power of Christmas.”

She is both Forrester and Logan, so what she says about how things went down will be interesting.

Truths, questions, and concerns

Brooke gets a chance to talk to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and she attempts to convince him that what she did by stepping in as CEO is for him. He doesn’t want to hear any of it, though. Ridge believes she stabbed him in the back, and he’s already hopped in bed with Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Luna looks rough in the preview, and Bill (Don Diamont) demands to know what happened. It appears she was in a fight, but it’s possible she set it up to look battered to get a reaction from Bill. After all, she is the queen of manipulation.

Electra runs to Remy after being fired from Forrester. He promises to be there for her like before, but she has no idea that everything bad in her life has been because of him. Will (Crew Morrow) had Remy pegged initially, but Electra’s senses were off.

When she walks into a room and sees all the photos of her plastered on the wall, the panic in her eyes and the scream she lets out reveal she is terrified.

Be sure to tune in next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.