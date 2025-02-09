Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope is blindsided and Steffy worries

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease relationship troubles are ahead.

While some truths have healed old wounds, the realization of some situations becomes too much.

Things at Forrester Creations have gotten tense, with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) exchanging jabs. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) had a deep conversation with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), leading him to think about the impact of his moves.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been thrown into a tailspin, torn between the truth and what the truth could do to shatter his entire world.

With Luna (Lisa Yamada) missing, he and Poppy (Romy Park) are worried about what may have happened to her.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Carter catches Hope by surprise

After his conversation with Brooke, things seemed to stir in Carter’s head.

Realizing that his and Hope’s actions caused strife for more than just them. Carter seemed to feel Brooke’s pain, especially knowing that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) jumped straight back to Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Carter suggests he and Hope apologize to Ridge and Steffy, which sends her off the edge. There is no way that Hope will be apologizing to her arch-enemy, especially with things going well at Forrester.

This will cause issues between the couple, but will it end their relationship?

Will Finn be honest with Steffy?

Friday’s cliffhanger left Finn sitting with Steffy on the couch, revealing he had something to tell her. However, Poppy’s voice played through his head, begging him not to tell his wife about Luna.

Based on the footage in the preview, we suspect he may tell Steffy that Luna is missing, but maybe not the whole story. He and Poppy know Luna isn’t in prison but have no idea where she is. They know she is somewhere because she is still registered with the California Department of Corrections, but no one will give them information.

Steffy has a conversation with Ridge and Taylor, and she worries about how much her marriage has been through. It’s been non-stop, with most of the trials and tribulations coming from Finn’s crazy family members.

When the truth about Luna’s father is made public, we expect plenty of fireworks and consequences in various relationships.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.