Bold and the Beautiful bombshell: Finn is Luna’s father, and Tanner Novlan has some thoughts

Yes, The Bold and the Beautiful went there with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Luna (Lisa Yamada).

We aren’t surprised, though. The vibe when Poppy (Romy Park) arrived in Los Angeles and saw Finn was off, and it was then we thought about the possibility the two could have spent time together.

However, the writers played the long game. Luna killed Tom (Clint Howard) because she believed he was her father.

Now that it’s been revealed that Finn is Luna’s father, the fallout of Poppy’s lies and how the truth will affect everything in his life remain to be seen.

With so much happening in his life, Finn will be hard-pressed to keep his cool and keep everything under wraps.

Here’s what Tanner Novlan had to say about the big secret.

Tanner Novlan speaks out about Bold and the Beautiful bombshell

Viewers weren’t the only ones stunned by The Bold and the Beautiful’s decision to make Finn Luna’s father.

Tanner Novlan spoke with Us Weekly after the bombshell was confirmed during the first day of February sweeps.

The actor told the publication, “I was surprised. But then again, going back to that time where Finn is at, that’s where we get to be creative. I mean, obviously he was in a tough mental space. We get to kind of fantasize about where he was at in his life at that time. … I understand Finn even more now, learning that this is in his past.”

Will Sinn be able to survive this?

There is much to consider regarding Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s relationship.

They have been through so much at the hands of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and even Li (Naomi Matsuda) when she kept Finn alive while everyone believed he was dead.

Now, Luna, being his daughter after she kept Steffy caged and a prisoner, to kill her possibly, could add more problems to their marriage.

Tanner addressed things between Finn and Steffy, saying, “They really have a solid relationship, but there’s all these external issues, like, pushing and pushing. And so you ask yourself the question of, ‘Man, how long do you stay with someone, even though you love them, with all the external stressors around their life and drama?’”

With their anniversary coming up and Steffy being excited to celebrate with her husband, we have a feeling it will be a bumpy ride for the couple. Steffy has endured so much because of Finn and his family.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how the fallout of the truth affects Li, Jack (Ted King), Sheila, and more.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.