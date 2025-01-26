Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn confronts Poppy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity will be the focus of the upcoming week.

Now that viewers know Jack (Ted King) isn’t her father, another scenario unfolds.

When the paternity storyline popped up, we speculated Finn (Tanner Novlan) should have been on the list of potential daddies.

It looks like the writers have decided to try that out, as now we know Bill (Don Diamont), Tom (Clint Howard), and Jack are not her father. Finn is the only other option with the limited number of men on the CBS soap.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn have been happy for a while now, so it’s time to shake things up. She has stress with Forrester, but her home life has been calm.

However, that’s about to change, as foreshadowed in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video.

Sinn’s anniversary

In the preview video, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) mention Steffy and Finn’s anniversary.

She is happy to spend time with her husband, and we all know that spells trouble in the land of soaps.

What better way to strain their marriage than to throw a paternity curveball into things, especially with it being Luna? She almost killed Steffy, and now she could be her husband’s daughter.

Finn wants answers from Poppy

There has been much of Finn’s life that wasn’t the truth, and the bombshell that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was his bio mom and Jack was his bio dad (not his adoptive father as he believed) certainly took a toll.

When he learned Luna was in town, he was happy to get to know her. He also took up for her against Li (Naomi Matsuda).

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Li discussing Luna’s paternity mystery. Then, it switches to Finn sitting in his office, with Poppy sitting on the other side of his desk.

He seemed to ask some questions she wasn’t ready for, and when she asked why he was doing this, he responded that she should know why.

We suspect that something happened between the two when Poppy was staying with Jack and Li. She mentioned remembering having fun with Finn while living with her sister, which is when the red flags went up for us.

Is Finn actually Luna’s father, or is this another twist the writers have thrown at viewers?

Ted King teased that “mayhem” was coming, and with sweeps month just a week away, it’s like all coming to a head.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.