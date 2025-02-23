Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope catches Carter with Daphne and Finn finds Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that February sweeps go out with a bang.

It’s the month’s final week; the writers have saved the best for last.

Things between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) will be turned upside down when he finally reveals Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is about to lose everything. Her power and her boyfriend will be ripped from under her.

Something is brewing with Luna and her run-in with Remy (Christian Weissmann). Will he be the one to tell everyone where she is?

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Daphne Rose makes her move

Steffy planted Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) at Forrester. Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) took the bait without a second thought.

After a successful jewelry launch, it’s time to launch the fragrance put together by Daphne Rose.

In the preview video, viewers are treated to Carter and Daphne at Il Giardino. They get along excellent, and when they get back to the office, the two share a kiss as Hope looks on while hiding behind a door.

When things come to a head, what will Hope say for herself?

Also, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) would run his company again.

Will Carter just hand Forrester back over and redo the paperwork?

Hopefully, this wraps up this takeover storyline. It’s gone on long enough.

Finn drops a bomb on Steffy, runs into Luna

After dragging the revelation that Finn is Luna’s father out for what seems like weeks, he finally tells Steffy the truth.

We don’t expect the news to go over well, especially after everything Luna did to Steffy. Not only did she try to kill her, but she succeeded in killing two innocent men.

Finn’s family put Steffy through the wringer, and things get incredibly intense when he reveals the truth.

And with Luna “missing,” that adds a new layer to Steffy’s fear.

However, she won’t be “missing” for long, as Finn runs into his daughter when she opens the door at Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) house.

The preview video shows her referring to him as “cousin” Finn, which, little does she know, isn’t the truth. We suspect that secret won’t be shared this week, though.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.