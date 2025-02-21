Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn’s truth rocks Sinn and Ridge back at Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease more drama is in store for the CBS soap.

Not everything will be ironed out as February sweeps wrap up before March begins.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) marriage is about to crumble, leaving many different outcomes possible.

Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t happy with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) after he suggests apologizing to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy.

There’s also the Luna (Lisa Yamada) factor. She admitted to Bill (Don Diamont) that she was getting stir-crazy, and her run-in with Remy (Christian Weissmann) didn’t help.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn finally comes clean

After what seems like forever, Finn finally tells Steffy that Luna is his daughter. He confessed to sleeping with Poppy (Romy Park) on Friday’s episode, but so much more happens next week.

Their marriage and world are turned upside down with the revelation about Luna. Steffy has been thinking about the nightmare of being held captive by Finn’s cousin, and now she has to deal with it being his daughter, who almost killed her.

Can Sinn make it through another ridiculous situation and keep their marriage strong?

Meanwhile, Deacon (Sean Kanan) warns Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) not to get involved in Finn or Hayes’ life.

By the end of the week, it seems Taylor (Rebecca Budig) will learn the truth about Luna and what it means for her daughter.

Also, look for Finn to be shocked when he comes face-to-face with Luna at Bill’s house.

Ridge regains Forrester

By mid-week, Ridge will return to Forrester just in time for the fragrance launch.

Coming off the high of the jewelry launch, something seems to be changing with Carter. He is so consumed by a guilty conscience that it appears he is handing the company back over to Ridge.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) worked her magic with Carter. She even gets him to kiss her, sending Hope off the deep end. She has been so power-hungry, and what her next move will be is anyone’s guess.

The fallout of February sweeps will continue for weeks to come. Relationships will be tested, and some will crumble.

As news about Luna spreads throughout Los Angeles, expect there to be consequences for Bill’s choices, Luna’s paternity, and so much more.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy end to February sweeps is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on ABC.