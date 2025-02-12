Bold and the Beautiful: Is this the end for Steffy and Finn?

The Bold and the Beautiful February sweeps have been lackluster, with nothing moving along.

Sure, we discovered that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, but it wasn’t the shocking twist the writers thought they had.

As Finn and Poppy (Romy Park) work together to find where Luna is, the truth remains a secret — for now.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knows something is bothering her husband, but he has yet to tell her the truth.

Finn is torn between telling his wife the truth or waiting it out while they work on figuring out what happened at the prison.

Could this be the end of Steffy and Finn’s marriage?

Steffy knows something is up

Not only was Finn late getting home on their anniversary, but he was very cryptic about everything.

Steffy knows her husband well, and what’s bothering him worries her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Steffy, talking with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) about how much the Sinn marriage has endured.

She almost died at the hands of his mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and Luna, who is now his daughter.

However, she still doesn’t know about Luna, but everyone in Los Angeles continues to talk about the havoc wreaked by Finn’s “cousin.”

Is this the end of Sinn?

What will it mean for Sinn’s future when the truth comes out (and it will)?

Steffy has let so much slide, including Sheila attempting to destroy them and leave her children motherless. She nearly died in a cage because of Luna, which would have happened if Finn didn’t save her.

Living in a world where her husband’s family has caused damage to her and could have harmed her children may be too much to handle for the Forrester heir.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is seemingly back in the fold, especially after his conversations with Bill (Don Diamont). He brought up Luna more than once, and since he shares a child with Steffy, we suspect he will play a part in what happens moving forward.

Could a Steam reunion be in the works? The writers love the love triangles they have created over the years and often revisit them. Liam and Steffy slept together while she was with Finn, so their feelings for one another are still there.

Another big surprise in her marriage to Finn could be enough to send Steffy packing for her safety and her children. Luna is even more dangerous than Sheila, which says a lot.

Will Steffy be able to work through the reality that Finn fathered a child with Poppy? Can she work through the horrible things Luna did to two innocent men and what she did to her?

Is this the beginning of the end for Steffy and Finn? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.