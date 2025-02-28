Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy loses it on Finn, Daphne on notice, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes tease that the fallout of February sweeps will be felt for weeks to come.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) finally told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the truth about Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Things are moving full steam ahead to get Forrester back into the hands of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook).

Relationships will face a huge test following Friday’s episode of the hit CBS soap, which may lead to irreparable damage.

As dynamics begin to shift, expect more surprises in the realm of relationships.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope feels threatened

After watching Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kiss Daphne (Murielle Hilaire), Hope (Annika Noelle) is beside herself.

Her power over the last several months is threatened, and she knows it.

Carter has been iffy about continuing to run the company, even suggesting they apologize to Ridge and Steffy after the jewelry launch.

However, she isn’t going to lie down and watch her world crumble. She has gotten too comfortable running the show at Forrester, and when she has a run-in with Daphne, she makes it clear that Carter is off-limits.

How far will Hope go to ensure things remain the same at the fashion house?

The ending of Sinn?

Steffy and Finn have been through hell and back.

From Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) nearly killing them both to the revelation that Luna is Finn’s daughter, there is only so much someone can take.

No one will be the same as the news about Finn and Poppy’s (Romy Park) night together spreads.

Finn finds Luna at Bill’s (Don Diamont) and tells her the truth about him being her father. He is overwhelmed by the guilt that he could have somehow changed the outcome of Luna’s actions had he known all along.

When Finn begins to act a certain way (like he did when trying to reconcile the fact that Sheila was his birthmother), Steffy calls him out. Things have been a rollercoaster since they got together, and while she has been patient and supportive, this could be the straw that breaks Sinn’s back.

We suspect this crack between Steffy and Finn could open the door for Liam (Scott Clifton) to swoop in. After all, they spent time together recently, and he was in his feelings.

With the end of February sweeps, much more is to come.

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.