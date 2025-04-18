Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam’s grim prognosis and fashion galore

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that the show is all about fashion.

With Forrester Creations back in Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric’s (John McCook) hands, things are moving along at the fashion house.

While much of the focus will be on what is happening behind the scenes and the fashion show itself, there are some worries, too.

Friday’s episode highlighted Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learning that Liam’s (Scott Clifton) condition is much worse than she anticipated.

With May sweeps on the way, things are kicking into high gear.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Familiar faces attend fashion show

Get ready, Bold viewers! Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are headed to Forrester Creations and will hold front-row seats in the fashion show.

They are slated to appear on Thursday, April 24. Spencer and Heidi will be seated alongside The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Markell Washington.

Honestly, we are surprised that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Ester (Kate Linder) aren’t on the list.

Brooke and Taylor continue to feud

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) put Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) on notice about her attempt to get Ridge back, but apparently, the blonde hasn’t given up hope.

When the two have a confrontation at Forrester while Brooke is once again in her robe, things won’t be pretty. Taylor slams the door, and it appears the two get locked in the room together, causing issues for the women.

The Liam factor

Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) know the truth about what’s happening with Liam, but how will they tell him the news?

She will insist it comes from her, despite Finn having a medical degree. No one knows Liam is even ill, let alone dealing with an inoperable brain tumor.

However, don’t count out Liam yet. He will vow to fight for his life and to be present for his daughters with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy.

When the rest of the family learns about his prognosis, that date remains to be seen. Liam is intertwined with all three families, and should the writers choose to let the character die, it will affect everyone on the canvas.

Do you think this is it for Liam?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.