Is Traci leaving Young and the Restless? That’s the question Y&R fans are asking as Traci (Beth Maitland) heads to New York City.

The most recent episode featured Traci dealing with the fallout of learning Alan (Christopher Cousins) was really his evil twin Martin (Christopher Cousins).

If that wasn’t bad enough, Martin was also behind Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) kidnapping.

After a talk with Sharon and Phyllis, Traci made a decision that didn’t sit well with her brother, Jack (Peter Bergman).

Traci needs to distance herself from Genoa City to heal from the Alan/Martin drama.

This has The Young and the Restless fans wondering if we have seen the last of the Abbott sister.

Is Traci leaving Young and the Restless?

Yes, Traci will be off the canvas in New York City, writing a book to escape the events that have happened in her life. Traci won’t be alone, though.

In an interesting twist, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), who just returned to town, will join Traci in the Big Apple. Ashley plans to be the shoulder Traci needs to lean on, which is great.

However, for Y&R fans, it’s a bummer because Ashley, Jack, and Traci were all just reunited, and we could have used more of the Abbott sibling dynamic.

@BethMaitlandDQB #YR I figured Traci wouldn’t be able to stay after all she went through but God am I gonna miss her until hopefully her and Ashley come back for the holidays. She brings love to Genoa City and it’s gonna be missed. pic.twitter.com/xR2ynmtFKH — La (@lashift) April 14, 2025

Will Traci return to Y&R?

The good news for Traci fans is that the character frequently pops in and out of the show. Honestly, Traci has been on the back burner for years, only showing up as a support system for her loved ones.

Even with the Alan and Traci love story, it mainly happened off-screen. Although many fans wanted Traci to find her happily ever after, the story was a bit blah until the big twist that has now left her heartbroken.

It remains to be seen when Traci might be back in the mix. The Young and the Restless has a pretty full cast, and several storylines are heating up, so it all depends on where she fits into those stories.

If nothing else, Traci will return to see the unveiling of the new Abbott mansion once Diane (Susan Walters) is done redecorating the family home.

Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are also returning to the canvas this summer, so perhaps Traci will return when they are back in Genoa City. There’s a lot of history between the three friends, and we love seeing them on-screen together.

In other Y&R news, Daniel Goddard won’t be back as Cane despite the rumor mill hinting that was happening. The actor has booked a new role on General Hospital, and you can read all about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.