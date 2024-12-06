Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter takes the reins and Bill sees Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more confrontations and harsh realizations.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are forever enemies, with no reconciliation possible.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) lost his mind over Hope, which she used to her advantage. With everything on the table and the lessons they will learn, can their relationship withstand the test of time?

Meanwhile, Remy (Christian Weissmann) only hangs around Los Angeles for Electra (Laneya Grace). He was able to snag a job right away, and he’s doing well. That doesn’t bode well for the blossoming relationship between Electra and Will (Crew Morrow).

The Forresters and Logans must find a way to coexist, especially with the holidays approaching.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Carter soaks in the power

Despite trying to find a legal loophole to save Forrester, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) could not deliver.

Carter is now the boss of Forrester Creations, and he is ready to lay down the law with Ridge and Steffy.

Eric (John McCook) isn’t happy with how things are going and attempted to fire Carter. Instead, he laughed in their faces.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter isn’t backing down despite Ridge attempting to get him to stop the madness.

Things are about to get brutal where the fashion house is concerned, and the Logans and Forresters will be further apart than ever.

Bill visits Luna

What is happening with Bill (Don Diamont) is confusing.

He showed up at the end of Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful to see Luna (Lisa Yamada). She was surprised and excited to see him after a very cold visit with her mom, Poppy (Romy Park).

Things fizzled out between Poppy and Bill, but Luna is deranged enough to believe that she can get through to Bill, and we are starting to question if that is what is happening.

Expect Luna to try to convince Bill the murders aren’t who she really is. She blames her actions for her lack of stability and affection. Luna will continue to play the victim card despite Poppy trying her best.

As the holidays approach, there will be many changes for the people of Los Angeles. Forrester Creations is in shambles, and Bill is walking a fine line between sanity and insanity.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.