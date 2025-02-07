Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter has regrets, Finn worries Steffy, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that the CBS soap has plenty of drama in store.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is on everyone’s mind, and now that the truth is out, the storyline is moving faster.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are still running Forrester Creations, and it seems that Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plan may have veered off course.

Next week will mark the halfway point for February sweeps, which haven’t been moving as swiftly through the first part of the month.

However, that changes as regrets and secrets are told.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Carter wrestles with regrets

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) got into Carter’s head when she told him how she felt about the takeover and what it cost her to stand by her daughter.

He seemingly stews on it as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she isn’t on board when he brings it up to Hope, as he considers doing the right thing.

Hope has been waiting to stick it to Steffy for years, and she and Carter found a way. However, she isn’t thrilled to learn he wants to apologize to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Could this be the beginning of the end for Carter and Hope’s relationship? (We certainly hope so!)

Will Finn tell Steffy the truth about Luna?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Luna’s father, and the truth about his time with Poppy (Romy Park) has been confirmed.

With Finn and Poppy unable to locate Luna, things will get even more dicey.

Steffy had hoped to spend a wonderful night with her husband to celebrate their anniversary, but she is concerned about what’s happening.

When Steffy meets with Ridge and Taylor (Rebecca Budig), we suspect it is to tell them what’s going on with Finn.

They have been through so much in their marriage, and what’s happened has been due to his familial connections. Luna almost killed Steffy, Sheila shot Finn, and Li (Naomi Matsuda) kept him alive and away from Steffy for months.

There is only so much a relationship can take, and Steffy seems to be close to the breaking point.

Will Finn find the courage to tell Steffy the truth about Luna, or will he tell her that Luna is missing from prison and cannot be located? Either way, he will rock Steffy’s world with news that will keep her on edge.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.