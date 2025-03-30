Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Electra confronts Luna, Liam loses it on Bill, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases that the action is picking up on the hit CBS soap.

After more mundane weeks than not, viewers will finally get some drama.

While Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are still tense, there is some movement toward reconciliation.

However, this week will focus more on Luna (Lisa Yamada) and the chaos she will cause for several people in Los Angeles.

The writers are preparing for May sweeps as the focus shifts on the hit CBS soap.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam lets Bill have it

No one is happy about Luna being loose in Los Angeles.

When Liam (Scott Clifton) pops back up, he tears into Bill (Don Diamont) for his role in letting her on the people he loves.

If not for him, Luna would not have been pardoned. He kept her hidden at his home until she was freed, which made Liam furious.

Luna is a danger to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and could also harm Kelly.

Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) judgment regarding his family members is lacking, and Liam knows this.

Luna’s mischief

Friday’s episode set the scene for what’s to come.

Luna has set her sights on Will (Crew Morrow) and made a very forward pass at him while at Il Giardino. Despite his lack of interest, she isn’t one to back down.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will conspire to help her granddaughter get what she wants, even if her marriage suffers.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) was less than pleased to learn about Sheila and Luna’s connection, and when he tells her she has to choose between him and her granddaughter, it won’t be him.

Electra (Laneya Grace) confronts Luna over her advances toward Will. The couple is doing well, and the pass she made didn’t sit well with the Forrester cousin.

Pushing Luna may not be a smart idea, especially given her history of diabolical murders and the kidnapping of Steffy. Electra could be Luna’s next big target, especially because she stands in the way of something she wants — Will.

Meanwhile, Steffy lays down the law with Finn about Luna and having her around their kids. He begins to feel a pull, and it could prove to be dangerous for his entire family.

Will Luna plot against Electra? How will Finn respond when Steffy lays down the law?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.