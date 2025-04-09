Bold and the Beautiful scores big renewal on CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful will go on.

Viewers have been awaiting news about whether the CBS soap would be renewed after its sister soap, The Young and the Restless, scored a four-year renewal in 2024.

It was revealed that The Bold and the Beautiful will return for another three seasons, covering the show’s 40th anniversary.

The Forrester and Logan legacies will continue through the 2027-2028 television season.

We suspect Beyond the Gates will also get a similar renewal, setting the stage for the daytime TV lineup to run for the foreseeable future.

Things are thriving on CBS for the soaps, which is a good sign for the drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful will celebrate 40 years on air in 2027

The Bold and the Beautiful celebrated 38 years on air earlier this year with two original cast members in tow.

John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang have been on the CBS soap since its inception and will likely continue toward the 40th anniversary.

Things are currently complicated on the CBS soap, with the Forresters and Logans feuding.

However, the writers have plenty of time to plan something big for the show’s milestone anniversary.

What’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Things on The Bold and the Beautiful are complicated right now.

Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) split following the underhanded takeover orchestrated by Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Forrester Creations is back in the right hands, but the situation has torn the families apart.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is battling a brain injury after a near-death experience. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been by his side, which has viewers wondering whether another Steam reunion is coming to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) freedom is causing waves for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), but she doesn’t care. They are family, and her granddaughter is her number-one priority right now.

The writers are gearing up for May sweeps in the coming weeks. Typically, something shocking happens, which viewers have been speculating could be a Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) split, leading to a reconciliation between Liam and Steffy.

There are many possibilities for what is coming up, and with the news of a three-season renewal, things have plenty of time to change and switch up before the big anniversary show in 2027.

What storylines would you like to see come to the CBS soap in the coming months?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.