Why isn’t Beyond the Gates on today? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the new CBS soap is not on the schedule.

It’s been almost a month since CBS debuted the new soap, introducing us to Fairmont Crest.

Beyond the Gates became an instant hit, with viewers loving the Dupree family and those who love and hate them.

Even though we are still getting to know all the characters, it’s crystal clear Beyond the Gates was the perfect addition to CBS’ daytime lineup.

The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Beyond the Gates have ruled the afternoons in the last three weeks.

However, that is not the case today, and fans are missing the Fairmont Crest drama.

Why isn’t Beyond the Gates on today?

There’s a good reason Beyond the Gates is preempted, but soap fans may not like it. CBS coverage of March Madness has taken over the network, shaking up the regularly scheduled programming.

Beyond the Gates will not air new episodes today, Thursday, March 20, or Friday, March 21, as the annual March Madness tournament plays out. That means a four-day weekend for the new CBS soap.

The show will be back on Monday, March 24, to celebrate the one-month anniversary of the Fairmont Crest chaos. It’s a full week of Beyond the Gates as the show gears up for its first-ever sweeps month in May.

What can fans expect when Beyond the Gates returns?

When the show returns, the drama is in full swing as Dani (Karla Mosley) continues to spiral and hide her loneliness from her loved ones. Lucky for Dani, Andre (Sean Freeman) is there to comfort her in more ways than one.

This week, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) was approached about suing her father, Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) law firm. We can expect heads to roll when Naomi moves forward with that lawsuit amid sexual harassment claims.

Leslie (Trisha Mann Grant) moves full steam ahead with her obsession to destroy Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) and Ted (Maurice Johnson). There’s more to this story than Leslie is saying.

Eva (Ambyr Michelle) seems to be noticing that things are not adding up regarding her mother.

Things go from bad to worse for Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty (Mike Manning) as Martin tries to further control and hide things from his husband.

Those are just a few tidbits Beyond the Gates fans can look forward to when the show returns next week.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.