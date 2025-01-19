Bold and Beautiful spoilers: Li screams at Jack, Liam returns, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that confrontations are the name of the game.

It’s almost time for February sweeps, which means big surprises and high drama.

Another round of who fathered Luna (Lisa Yamada) is playing out, and this time, we hope it’s the last.

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plan is in motion, with the brunette beauty back in the office.

When Hope (Annika Noelle) sees a chance to brag about a deal they are working on, she has no idea that Steffy is five steps ahead.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam is back

It’s been quite some time since Liam (Scott Clifton) has been on-screen. We thought he fell into the black hole of nothing, like RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

However, he is back and questioning Bill (Don Diamont). Liam knows something is up but has no clue that Luna is living at the Spencer mansion with his father.

She looks on as they converse, likely hoping to be seen.

Jack is back

Li (Naomi Matsuda) calls Jack (Ted King) to her office and confronts him.

She’s long believed he fathered Luna with Poppy (Romy Park), and now that the DNA test proves that Tom (Clint Howard) wasn’t Luna’s dad, she takes the shot and confronts him.

Jack has turned Li’s life upside down, and adding this would be another betrayal. The actor teased that “mayhem” was on the way, and the timing is perfect, with February sweeps less than two weeks away.

Daphne Rose teases Carter

Working with the “best nose in Paris” is a huge deal for Forrester Creations. Adding a signature scent would boost things for the fashion house, and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) already has something in mind.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Daphne and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are meeting. She takes the opportunity to be a little flirty, hoping to kick off the next part of Steffy’s plan.

Taking back Forrester is a priority, and with Daphne involved in helping Steffy move forward, it seems like a likely bet. She is very persuasive and attractive, something Carter can’t seem to resist.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed, especially with the confrontations coming up.

Remember, there will be no new episode of the hit CBS soap due to inauguration coverage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.