Bold and Beautiful spoilers: Brooke has ‘no sympathy’ for Hope, Steffy questions Daphne, and Luna talks to Will

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things are moving forward as May sweeps are a month away.

After only three new episodes last week, the CBS soap is back and airing five new episodes filled with drama.

Things are tense between the Forresters and Logans, especially as Forrester Creations was returned to its rightful owners.

Hope (Annika Noelle) was blindsided by Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) decision to tear up the LLC papers.

New connections are forming in Los Angeles; some are ones no one saw coming.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope and Brooke clash

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) not backing up Hope is something viewers never saw coming. She is always a supportive mother, even when she doesn’t always agree.

However, Hope’s push to have Carter take Forrester from Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has cost Brooke her relationship with Ridge. They couldn’t remain together through the tension, and not being with him has caused her heartbreak.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases a tearful confrontation between the mother and daughter, with the former revealing she has “no sympathy” for the latter until she admits her wrongdoing.

Daphne pleads with Steffy

After learning that Brooke and Carter will stay on at Forrester, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) pleads with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to keep their plan a secret forever.

Daphne does not want Carter to find out she was brought in as a plant. Steffy questions whether she has feelings for the lawyer and COO, and the answer is clear.

She didn’t plan to fall for him after what Steffy described to her. However, along the way, she learned Carter was a good man who was misguided by Hope and used because of his position of power.

Luna runs into Will

After spending weeks inside Bill’s (Don Diamont) mansion, Luna (Lisa Yamada) saw photos of Will (Crew Morrow).

She also eavesdropped on his conversation with Electra (Laneya Grace), hearing their opinions on her and the crimes she committed.

When the two meet face-to-face at Il Giardino, will it be pleasant or chaotic? It seems Luna fits in nicely with her grandmother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

How will Hope react to Brooke’s tough love? Will Daphne’s secret cover be blown?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.