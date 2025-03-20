Why isn’t Bold and Beautiful on today?

It’s that time again for The Bold and the Beautiful to be off the air for a few days.

March Madness is taking over CBS, forcing the soaps to be preempted for coverage of the college basketball tournament.

Things are finally picking up on The Bold and the Beautiful, with two storylines moving ahead after weeks of being stagnant.

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) pardon changed everything, and her connection with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) makes viewers worried about what’s next for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Meanwhile, things are chaotic at Forrester as the Wednesday cliffhanger foreshadowed Hope’s (Annika Noelle) consequences.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, when will The Bold and the Beautiful return with new shows?

When will The Bold and the Beautiful return?

Unfortunately, The Bold and the Beautiful fans must wait a few days before the CBS soap returns with new episodes.

Thursday and Friday’s episodes are preempted for March Madness. This isn’t new, though. It happens yearly as the basketball tournament draws huge ratings for the games fans want to see.

However, the good news is that new episodes will begin airing again on Monday, March 24. Things will pick up exactly where they left off.

What is coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful writers are prepping for May sweeps. If they haven’t started already, those storylines should be coming soon.

We suspect something will happen to Steffy as Jacqueline MacInnes Wood revealed she was expecting her fifth child. She said she had been taping long, emotional, and draining days, which leads us to think she may go missing when she takes maternity leave.

Forrester is back in Eric (John McCook) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) hands. However, they have decided to keep Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on, but Hope is being cut despite the deal made for the company to be returned.

Luna has found someone to accept her by turning to Sheila and playing the granddaughter card. She knew what she was doing when she went to Il Giardino.

How will Deacon (Sean Kanan) react knowing that the woman who killed his friends is his wife’s granddaughter? We suspect it won’t go over well, especially with his latest comments about Luna and Poppy (Romy Park) while talking to Sheila.

After the two-day hiatus, The Bold and the Beautiful will return with new shows next week.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.