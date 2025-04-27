Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted and Nicole’s anniversary bombshell, Bill plays Hayley, preemptions, and more

Beyond the Gates spoilers reveal it’s a short week for the hit CBS soap as preemptions loom.

Only three episodes will air next week because CBS will cover the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) league championship games.

That means Beyond the Gates will be preempted on Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, April 30.

However, thanks to the preview video for the daytime drama, fans know the short week is filled with jaw-dropping moments.

May sweeps kick off next week, too, and Beyond the Gates is clearly going to take the month by storm.

Here’s what’s happening on Beyond the Gates.

Bill and Chelsea spill some tea

In the footage, Martin (Brandon Claybon) is happy to lend an ear to his cousin Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) when she stops by for some advice.

What Maritn isn’t expecting, though, is the reason for their chat. Chelsea shocks Martin when she reveals she wants to talk about threesomes.

Someone is left speechless after a conversation is Hayley (Marquita Goings), thanks to Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) ulterior motives. Bill knows exactly what he’s doing when he leads Hayley to guess that Ted (Maurice Johnson) cheated on Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) back in the day.

Ted and Nicole’s anniversary bombshell

After weeks of talking about it, Nicole and Ted’s anniversary party is here. Before the shindig, Ted has a moment with his wife to discuss what will be an epic celebration for the couple.

Little does Ted know just how epic it will be. Beyond the Gates spoilers reveal that Nicole and Ted are left shook at their anniversary party.

While we don’t see who in the preview brings the party to a standstill, we see Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Anita (Tamara Tunie) looking dumbfounded and wondering what’s happening.

Nicole demands answers, too, with Ted by her side, ready to pounce on someone. There’s definitely shock and horror playing out at the party.

Before the footage ends, Kat (Colby Muhammad) worries that this is the end for her family.

All signs point to Leslie (Trisha Mann) exposing Ted as a cheater. Leslie has been crafting the perfect revenge plan; this would certainly fit her motive.

Then again, it’s a soap, so a whole other secret could be exposed at the party. Whatever happens, one thing is for sure. Beyond the Gates fans won’t want to miss a moment of the drama.

Make sure to tune in daily to find out what bombshell turns Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party upside down.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.