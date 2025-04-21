Beyond the Gates star Maurice P. Kerry praises ‘legend’ Jon Lindstrom: ‘Honored to call you a mentor’

Soap vet Jon Lindstrom has been entertaining fans for decades with his stints on General Hospital, As the World Turns, and now Beyond the Gates.

Jon has also had a very successful career outside of the daytime world.

However, his soap talents and kindness have his Beyond the Gates co-star Maurice P. Kerry gushing over him.

Maurice plays Randy on Beyond the Gates, while Jon plays his up-to-no-good boss, Joey.

Taking to Instagram, Maurice dedicated a post to his friend and co-star.

It should come as no surprise that Jon has been there to help Maurice navigate his first step into the soap world.

Beyond the Gates star Maurice P. Kerry praises ‘legend’ Jon Lindstrom

Maurice shared a video from one of his first scenes with Jon. The captain began with Maurice expressing his nerves and fear of going from primetime to daytime.

“Enter: the legend himself—4x Emmy-nominated actor, brilliant author, and my unofficial set-sensei, Jon Lindstrom,” he wrote in his caption.

The actor shared that while Joey may not be the best guy, Jon is among the most remarkable men.

“He’s been a quiet force of wisdom, grace, and calm behind the chaos. The kind of guy who doesn’t just act like a pro—he lifts others to become one, too. 🙏🏾,” Maurice explained.

Then, Maurice told his followers and Beyond the Gates fans just how much Jon means to him.

“From sharing techniques on surviving and thriving in the fast-paced world of soaps, to those subtle but powerful notes that hit harder than a masterclass—John, thank you for showing me how to find stillness in the storm and confidence in the unknown,” read part of Maurice’s message.

Maurice also encouraged anyone who has not read Jon’s book, Hollywood Hustle, to do so. Hollywood Hustle is a fictional novel about the entertainment industry’s underbelly.

“Grateful for the guidance. Inspired by the grind and honored to call you a mentor, scene partner, and friend,” ended the Instagram Post as Maurice admitted it was time to get back to work.

Beyond the Gates creator jumps in to gush over Jon

The comments section of Maurice’s IG post featured so many fans agreeing with everything he said. Beyond the Gates creator Michele Val Jean even chimed in to give her two cents on the amazing Jon Lindstrom.

“I love seeing Jon get the flowers he deserves. He’s a powerhouse actor, an amazing friend and an all around good guy. I love him with my whole heart too,” she insisted.

Maurice replied to her comment, agreeing with her words about his co-star 100%.

Jon Lindstrom’s getting the props he deserves after years in the soap world.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.