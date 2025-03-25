Beyond the Gates star Maurice Johnson addresses exit after recast bombshell

Last week, Beyond the Gates fans were shocked to learn that the role of Dr. Ted Richardson had been recast.

Maurice Johnson originated the role of Ted when the new CBS soap premiered in February.

However, less than a month later, news broke that Maurice was out, and Keith D. Robinson was in as Ted.

There was no reason given for the sudden casting change, which led to rumors running wild.

One of those rumors was that Maurice allegedly didn’t get along with Daphnee Duplaix, who plays his on-screen wife, Nicole.

According to Soaps.com, Maurice has shut down those rumors when responding to a report of the above claims.

“From the horse’s mouth… neither are true, so whoever [the writer of the story] is didn’t get this from CBS or my co-star. Please don’t spread BS that someone pulled out of the air,” Maurice shared with Soaps.com.

Beyond the Gates’ Maurice Johnson addresses exit

While the actor didn’t give a reason for his departure, Maurice did share how much longer he will be on the show. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Maurice also teased he’s got some big news coming soon.

“Sorry #BeyondTheGates fans. You’ll have about 30+ more episodes to see if Dr. Ted ever goes shirtless 😜 I’ll be back on your screen on Thursday! Thanks for the love and blowing the internet up over the weekend about ya boy! #MauriceJohnson #TeamTed #AnnouncementSoon,” he wrote.

Based on his X, Maurice will play Ted until the end of April, and then Keith will take over the role as May sweeps roll in. His announcement, hopefully, will add insight into why Maurice isn’t going to be on Beyond the Gates anymore.

Maurice shows love for Beyond the Gates costars

Further proving there’s no drama between Maurice or any of his leading ladies, he shared an X from a fan. The X featured Ted in scenes with Nicole and Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant).

“Maurice did an amazing job and will be missed 😭😭 #BeyondTheGates,” read the X.

The actor saw it and reshared the X with his own message.

“#Chemistry 💯 🎯 ❤️ these ladies on and off the screen! Stay tuned for some more juicy scenes over the next 30+ eps. #MauriceJohnson #DaphneDuplaix #TrishaMannGrant #Ticole #Ted #Nicole #LeslieDanaSherry #BeyondTheGates on @cbs @paramountplus @PlutoTV,” he wrote.

Ted will soon have a new face on Beyond the Gates. However, Maurice doesn’t seem to hold any ill will toward the show. The way he has been shutting down rumors and gushing over his costars, it sounds like it might have been his choice to leave.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.