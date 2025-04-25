Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Anniversary party drama, Chelsea shocks Martin, and more

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the new CBS soap tease that secrets are exposed.

Things are getting messy as May sweeps roll in. This will be the soap’s first sweeps month, and the writers are all in regarding Beyond the Gates.

Eva (Ambyr Michelle) is suspicious of Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant). She saw her conversation with Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) while she posed as “Sheri.”

Kat (Colby Muhammad) seems to be onto the scheme Eva and her mom have going, especially after remembering meeting Leslie in disguise.

Nicole and Ted’s (Maurice Johnson) anniversary party should be full of drama, as it’s been the focus over the last few weeks.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Beyond the Gates.

Chelsea stuns Martin

Beyond the Gates viewers know that Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) is part of a throuple, but her family remains clueless — until next week.

When Chelsea sees Martin (Brandon Claybon) for advice, he has no idea she will ask about threesomes.

This will likely get going during May sweeps as it’s been a background story, popping up only a few times since the soap’s debut in February 2025.

Anniversary party chaos

The event viewers have been waiting for kicks off next week.

Beyond the Gates spoilers tease that Ted and Nicole are shocked when someone speaks up at the party.

Leslie has been adamant about Nicole learning the truth about Ted. She also pushes Eva to get what she thinks her daughter deserves.

Kat is stunned at the admission and worries that her family could be torn apart. How much gets said? Who does the bombshell drop?

Bill’s confession to Hayley

After Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) confrontation with Martin and the hard insinuation that he holds several secrets for the Dupree family, the lawyer decides to spill some of the tea to his new bride.

When Hayley (Marquita Goings) puts two and two together that Ted cheated on Nicole based on Bill’s comments, she knows she has some ammunition. How much more does Bill know? Remember, Vernon (Clifton Davis) has been very careful about his former son-in-law because he knows what secrets he holds, but the affair can’t be the only thing he knows.

Expect more signs that something is wrong with Bill’s health next week. He’s been hiding things from his family, but Tomas (Alex Alegria) saw his shaky hands. Will he take it upon himself to tell Naomi (Arielle Prepetit)?

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.