Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole has a run-in, Eva confronts Leslie, and more

The Beyond the Gates preview video teases that trouble is brewing for the people of Fairmont Crest and beyond.

May sweeps are approaching, which means big things are happening.

Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) is losing power over Eva (Ambyr Michelle). Her daughter is catching on quicker, leaving their situation potentially volatile.

Nicole (Daphnee Duplaix) should be focused on celebrating her anniversary with Ted (Maurice Johnson), but instead, she’s rattled.

Meanwhile, Vernon (Clifton Davis) worries about Anita (Tamara Tunie), who seems distracted lately.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s coming up on Beyond the Gates.

Leslie plans to ruin Nicole’s life

It’s been almost two months since Beyond the Gates hit the airwaves, and since the beginning, Leslie has been out for blood with Nicole and Ted.

She enlisted Eva to help her, but the more Eva learns about the Richardsons, the more doubt she has about her mother.

The preview video highlights an intense confrontation between Eva and her mom at their apartment. She has had enough of the games and calls Leslie out for the issues she sees happening.

A flip of the scene shows Nicole running into “Sheri.” While the women are face-to-face, Leslie reveals she has a confession to make. Will it be that she was Ted’s mistress, or will another lie catch Nicole’s attention?

When the bombshell that Eva is allegedly Ted’s daughter is dropped, will it tear Nicole and her husband apart?

Dani and Andre continue their situationship

Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre (Sean Freeman) fell into a situationship without even trying.

One night turned into frequent events, and now, they see each other more often than not.

Andre may be worried about his feelings for Ashley (Jen Jacob), so he focuses on his aunt’s sister. For her part, Dani needs a distraction so that she doesn’t spiral completely and cause issues that her parents can’t easily get her out of.

And speaking of her parents, Vernon continues to worry about Anita. Something has her rattled, and whatever it is, we have a feeling she has every right to worry. Even Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) knew that something was off with her grandma and called for a night out for her.

Plus, there is drama with Joey (Jon Lindstrom) and Doug (Jason Graham). There is a deeper issue here, and Joey wants the doctor to pay for more than just the gambling debt he’s accrued.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama leading up to the kick-off of May sweeps is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.