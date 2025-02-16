Beyond the Gates cast: Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain join CBS soap

History is about to be made in the soap world.

The first-ever hour-long predominately Black soap will premiere on Monday, February 24.

News broke last year that Beyond the Gates was in the works, and it’s all coming together.

It is set in Fairmont Crest, a suburb just outside Washington, D.C., one of the most affluent African-American communities.

Beyond the Gates is the first new soap to debut since NBC’s Passions in 1999.

While the cast list has been impressive, new names are added before the premiere later this month.

Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain join Beyond the Gates

Soap vets Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain will be staples on the new CBS soap Beyond the Gates.

They are likely familiar faces to viewers tuning in, with both having roles on As the World Turns, as Craig and Rosanna.

Jon has been a staple on General Hospital for decades as Ryan Chamberlin and his twin brother, Kevin Collins. Cady was on All My Children as Dixie for years and, most recently, has been subbing in as Jennifer on Days of our Lives for Melissa Reeves when the actress can’t make the trip from Nashville to Los Angeles.

Cady will play Pamela Cutis and work closely with former The Bold and the Beautiful star Karla Mosely. Karla plays Dani on Beyond the Gates, and Pamela is one of her best friends. Cady teased that the two get into some trouble, which will be fun for viewers to watch.

Jon will play Joey Armstrong. His character vastly differs from the roles in which viewers are used to seeing the actor. He is a casino owner and will likely be a central set in the CBS soap.

It will be interesting to see where these two end up and whether they will cross paths as the show continues.

Beyond the Gates special to air ahead of the premiere

In preparation for the big premiere on February 24, Beyond the Gates will air a five-part special.

Each day this week, there will be a half-hour special featuring different aspects of the CBS soap. It will air following The Bold and the Beautiful, and after it, CBS will air encore presentations of B&B, highlighting fashion and love.

The excitement surrounding the new soap and the genre’s potential to reach more viewers is palpable. Beyond the Gates will be the beginning of something big, and we are ready!

Beyond the Gates premieres Monday, February 24, at 2/1c on CBS.