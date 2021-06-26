2021 Daytime Emmy list of winners: Who won the soap opera awards?

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place tonight. But, like the 2020 event, the show was a far cry from the usual glitzy and glamorous show that recognizes the best in daytime each year.
However, unlike 2020, the ceremony wasn’t virtual, and viewers got to see some of their favorite soap opera stars dressed to kill.
Sheryl Underwood hosted the awards, with several famous faces presenting and announcing the winners.
Jackée Harry, Robert Scott Wilson, Deidre Hall, Heather Tom, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan, Michelle Stafford, Bryton James, Brytni Sarpy, Donnell Turner, Cynthia Watros, and Kelly Thiebaud were all on hand to give out awards.
Plus, the talented Diamond White snag live during the In Memoriam segment of the show and General Hospital alum Sean Kanan’s show Studio City won for Outstanding Limited Drama Series.
Here’s the list of 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards soap opera winners.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital – WINNER
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actress
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) – The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis (Laura) – General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital
Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex) – General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor
Maurice Benard (Sonny) – General Hospital – WINNER
Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) – General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Marla Adams (Dina) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER
Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali) – Days of our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) – General Hospital
Briana Henry (Jordan) – General Hospital
Courtney Hope (Sally) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Darin Brooks (Wyatt) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail (Mike) – General Hospital – WINNER
Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober (Cyrus) – General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Performer
Tahj Bellow (TJ) – General Hospital
Victoria Konefal (Ciara) – Days Of Our Lives – WINNER
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) – The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Kim Delaney (Jackie) – General Hospital
George DelHoyo (Orpheus) – Days of our Lives
Briana Lane (Brooklynn) – General Hospital
Cady McClain (Jennifer) – Days of our Lives – WINNER
Victoria Platt (Dr. Raynor) – Days of our Lives
That’s a wrap on the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. For a complete list of winners click here.
What did you think of the show?