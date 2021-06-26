2021 Daytime Emmy list of winners: Who won the soap opera awards?

It was an exciting night to be a soap opera fan. Pic credit: @TheEmmyAwards/Youtube

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place tonight. But, like the 2020 event, the show was a far cry from the usual glitzy and glamorous show that recognizes the best in daytime each year.

However, unlike 2020, the ceremony wasn’t virtual, and viewers got to see some of their favorite soap opera stars dressed to kill.

Sheryl Underwood hosted the awards, with several famous faces presenting and announcing the winners.

Jackée Harry, Robert Scott Wilson, Deidre Hall, Heather Tom, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan, Michelle Stafford, Bryton James, Brytni Sarpy, Donnell Turner, Cynthia Watros, and Kelly Thiebaud were all on hand to give out awards.

Plus, the talented Diamond White snag live during the In Memoriam segment of the show and General Hospital alum Sean Kanan’s show Studio City won for Outstanding Limited Drama Series.

Here’s the list of 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards soap opera winners.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital – WINNER

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) – The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis (Laura) – General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) – General Hospital

Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex) – General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) – The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor

Maurice Benard (Sonny) – General Hospital – WINNER

Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) – General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Marla Adams (Dina) – The Young and the Restless – WINNER

Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali) – Days of our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) – General Hospital

Briana Henry (Jordan) – General Hospital

Courtney Hope (Sally) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Darin Brooks (Wyatt) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail (Mike) – General Hospital – WINNER

Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober (Cyrus) – General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Performer

Tahj Bellow (TJ) – General Hospital

Victoria Konefal (Ciara) – Days Of Our Lives – WINNER

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) – The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla (Trina) – General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Kim Delaney (Jackie) – General Hospital

George DelHoyo (Orpheus) – Days of our Lives

Briana Lane (Brooklynn) – General Hospital

Cady McClain (Jennifer) – Days of our Lives – WINNER

Victoria Platt (Dr. Raynor) – Days of our Lives

